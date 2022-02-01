Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 2:01 AM

Russia denies responding to US proposal on Ukraine crisis

KION

By DASHA LITVINOVA
Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials have denied reports that Moscow sent Washington a written response to a U.S. proposal aimed at deescalating the Ukraine crisis. The Kremlin is seeking legally binding guarantees from the U.S. and NATO precluding the alliance from expanding eastwards and accepting Ukraine as a member amid fears that Russia might invade its neighbor. Washington has provided Moscow with a written response to the demands and on Monday three Biden administration officials said that the Russian government sent a written response to the U.S. proposals. But Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Russia’s state RIA Novosti news agency on Tuesday that this was “not true.” 

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content