Mexico’s remittances surged 27% in 2021 to $51.6 billion

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s central bank says the money migrants send home to their relatives grew by 27.1% in 2021 to $51.6 billion. That is a record for remittances and would surpass almost all other sources of Mexico’s foreign income. The bank said Tuesday the phenomenon doesn’t appear to be tailing off; remittances in December grew to $4.76 billion, 30.4% more than in the same month of 2020. Remittances as a percentage of Mexico’s GDP grew over the past decade from 2% of GDP in 2010 to 3.8% in 2020, and the percentage of Mexican households receiving remittances grew from 3.6% to 5.1%.