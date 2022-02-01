Manchin, key Dem, says Build Back Better bill is ‘dead’

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin says that President Joe Biden’s vast social and environment bill is “dead.” It’s the strongest language to date that the pivotal West Virginia Democrat has used to underscore that any revival of Democrats’ top domestic priorities would have to arise from fresh negotiations. When reporters asked Manchin about the legislation, he said, “What Build Back Better bill?” And when they asked if he’d had any talks about it, he said, “No, no, no no. It’s dead.” Manchin said in December that he couldn’t support the 10-year, roughly $2 trillion package as written. But he’s said he’s open to talks about resuscitating parts of it.