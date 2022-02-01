Investors commit $10 billion to pump Uganda’s oil deposits

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda and a group of investors have announced their decision to finally proceed with oil production following years of setbacks that threatened the East African country’s efforts to become an oil exporter. The China National Offshore Oil Corporation and the French energy conglomerate TotalEnergies said Tuesday that the investment in Uganda would be more than $10 billion. That sum includes about $3.5 billion to be spent constructing a heated pipeline linking oil fields in western Uganda to the Indian Ocean port of Tanga in Tanzania. At 897 miles, the pipeline would be one of the world’s longest. Uganda is estimated to have recoverable oil reserves of at least 1.4 billion barrels.