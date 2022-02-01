Illegal coal mine collapse in eastern India kills at least 5

By INDRAJIT SINGH

Associated Press

PATNA, India (AP) — Police say at least five people were killed when an abandoned coal mine in eastern India collapsed during illegal digging. A police officer said the bodies of four women and one man were recovered after the mine caved in on Tuesday. Rescuers are searching for some others who might be trapped in the debris in Dhanbad, a mining area in Jharkhand state. The mine was dumped by authorities 15 years ago, but people extract coal in hazardous conditions in small “rat hole” mines in India’s east and northeast. The livelihoods of those who do such mining depend on the illegal sale of coal.