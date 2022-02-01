Germany: 2 oil storage and supply firms hit by cyberattack

BERLIN (AP) — Two companies involved in storing and supplying oil and other materials say they have been hit by a cyberattack that has impacted operations in Germany. Oiltanking GmbH Group and Mabanaft Group said they discovered the “cyber incident affecting our IT systems” on Saturday and launched an investigation together with external specialists, the companies said in an emailed statement. They did not elaborate Tuesday on the nature of the incident or address who might be responsible. The companies said that they are working “to restore operations to normal in all our terminals as soon as possible.”