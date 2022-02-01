German railway orders 43 new high-speed trains from Siemens

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s national railway operator will buy 43 new high-speed trains from Siemens for 1.5 billion euros. The companies announced the deal Tuesday. The contract for ICE 3neo trains adds to Deutsche Bahn’s 2020 order of 30 trains of the same model. Deutsche Bahn says that once in service, the 73 trains will expand the number of seats available to long-distance passengers by 32,000. The first ICE 3neo trains will enter service at the end of this year. They will travel between the densely populated North Rhine-Westphalia region in the northwest and Germany’s south via the Cologne-Frankfurt high-speed line.