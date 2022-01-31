Myanmar authorities arrest dozens ahead of planned protests

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Security forces in Myanmar have arrested dozens of people in a preemptive move to suppress plans for a nationwide strike on Tuesday, which is the one-year anniversary of the army’s seizure of power. Military rule opponents have planned the strike to empty the streets of Myanmar’s cities and towns by having people stay home and businesses shut their doors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At least 58 people have been arrested since last week after posting notices on Facebook that their shops and businesses would be closed on Tuesday. Military authorities have warned that people who participate in the strike could be face legal charges.