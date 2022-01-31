Exxon restructures divisions and packs up for Houston

NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil is restructuring its business into three divisions and moving its headquarters from Irving, Texas. to its campus north of Houston. The oil giant said Monday that it will combine its chemical and downstream companies — refineries and distributors — while centralizing its technology and engineering and other support services. It will also consolidate its upstream business, which includes exploration and drilling. Exxon Mobil sales for the year are expected to be close to $300 billion when it releases its earnings Tuesday. It says the reorganization will be effective April 1.