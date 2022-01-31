Europe storms: Ships collide off Dutch coast; crew evacuated

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch coast guard says rescue helicopters have evacuated all 18 crew members from a ship that was left drifting rudderless in a wind turbine park off the Dutch North Sea coast after colliding with another ship during a powerful storm. The collision happened Monday as Storm Corrie lashed parts of the northern Europe. It came after Storm Malik killed at least four people over the weekend, destroying houses, unleashing flooding and leaving thousands of households without electricity. The Dutch coast guard says that all crew members from the stricken ship Julietta B were rescued.