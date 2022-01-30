Storm Malik hits northern Europe with force; at least 4 dead

By JARI TANNER

Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — A powerful winter storm has swept through northern Europe over the weekend. At least four people have been killed in Storm Malik while house and cars were destroyed. Thousands of households were left without electricity. The storm was advancing in the Nordic region on Sunday bringing strong gusts of wind, extensive rain and snowfall in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. Malik reached the Nordic region and northern Germany late Saturday after moving in from Britain where it caused havoc with material damage and transport chaos. It hit Scotland particularly bad.