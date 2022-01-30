Rogan responds to Spotify protest, COVID advisories

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Spotify said Sunday that it will add content advisories before podcasts discussing the coronavirus. The move follows protests of the music streaming service that were kicked off by Neil Young over the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. In a post, Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek laid out more transparent platform rules given the backlash stirred by Young. The singer on Wednesday had his music removed from Spotify after the tech giant declined to remove episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which has been criticized for spreading virus misinformation. Ek said that the advisories will link to Spotify’s fact-based COVID-19 hub. Rogan responded on Instagram saying he wasn’t trying to be controversial and welcomed the addition of the advisories.