EXPLAINER: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and U.S officials have threatened Russia with financial sanctions carrying “severe consequences” if it invades Ukraine. But so far plenty of people have been prime targets for Western pain. Experts say it’s unlikely the U.S. and its allies will agree to something as sweeping as a ban on all trade with Russia or an embargo. Instead, they see industries and individuals probably continuing to bear the brunt of sanctions as the crisis deepens. Complicating factors include European dependence on Russian natural gas and the sheer size of Russia. That could mean aiming sanctions at specific people or industries in Russia.