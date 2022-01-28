Italian minister: Climate talks include fund governance

By COLLEEN BARRY

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Government officials and diplomats from the world’s most climate-polluting nations are grappling with the issue of how to govern the vast funds being pledged to fight climate change. Italy’s climate minister, Roberto Cingolani, told The Associated Press Friday that the problem is not so much money as rules and strategy. He met with other representatives virtually Thursday for the first time since the Glasgow climate summit, with an eye on the summit in Sharm El-Sheik in November. Cingolani acknowledged the failure of leaders in Glasgow to come through on pledges of $100 billion a year to fight climate change.