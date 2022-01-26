So long, Saturdays: More couples embrace weekday weddings

By LEANNE ITALIE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Some coveted wedding venues are still backed up because of rescheduling caused by the pandemic. And more couples are traveling again for destination ceremonies. That has meant an uptick in weekday nuptials. The wedding planning site The Knot says weekday weddings are expected to rise by about 2% this year when compared to pre-pandemic 2018 and 2019. Though most weddings will take place Fridays through Sundays, about 10% will be held on Mondays through Thursdays around the U.S. Senior editor Kim Forrest at the Wedding Wire says the average number of weddings in a year is typically 2.2 million in the U.S. This year, that number is expected to increase to 2.6 million.