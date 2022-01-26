Kuwait death toll raised to 4 in oil refinery fire

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The death toll from a fire at a major oil refinery in Kuwait has been raised to four after two critically injured workers died of their wounds. The Kuwait National Petroleum Company acknowledged in a statement Wednesday that the two workers died while receiving treatment in a hospital. The Jan. 14 blaze had initially killed two Asian workers, whose bodies were found on site, and had left five others in critical condition. The state-owned company says that two of the critically injured workers have since died in the hospital while receiving treatment, raising the death toll to four.