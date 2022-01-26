Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 12:37 AM

Kuwait death toll raised to 4 in oil refinery fire

KION

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The death toll from a fire at a major oil refinery in Kuwait has been raised to four after two critically injured workers died of their wounds. The Kuwait National Petroleum Company acknowledged in a statement Wednesday that the two workers died while receiving treatment in a hospital. The Jan. 14 blaze had initially killed two Asian workers, whose bodies were found on site, and had left five others in critical condition. The state-owned company says that two of the critically injured workers have since died in the hospital while receiving treatment, raising the death toll to four. 

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content