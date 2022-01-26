Germany: Telegram becoming a ‘medium for radicalization’

BERLIN (AP) — A top German security official says his agency has created a task force to investigate individuals suspected of using Telegram to commit crimes, amid growing concerns that the messaging app is becoming a “medium for radicalization.” Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office warned Wednesday that the app is being used to target politicians, scientists and doctors for their role in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. The agency’s chief said in a statement that the task force would seek Telegram’s cooperation but take measures also if it doesn’t. The company behind the app, which claims to have hundreds of millions of users worldwide, is based in the United Arab Emirates.