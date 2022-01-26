General Motors to add 8,000 technical workers this year

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it wants to add more than 8,000 technical workers this year. The Detroit automaker is looking for software, computer, mechanical and electrical engineers, as well as battery engineers, cybersecurity experts and others. GM says it’s expanding teams that develop vehicle software, engineer hydrogen fuel cells for non-automotive uses, and develop new battery designs. New hires don’t necessarily have to work at in the Detroit area. GM has a policy that allows employees flexibility to work where they want, when the work permits.