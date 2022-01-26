Canada’s central bank leaves interest rate unchanged

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s central bank has declined to raise its benchmark interest rate but says rates will likely rise in the future. The Bank of Canada says it expects interest rates will need to rise later as economic growth bounces back. The bank is keeping its key overnight interbank interest rate target on hold at 0.25%. It said Wednesday inflation expectations have moved up in the short term. The announcement comes ahead of a announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve.