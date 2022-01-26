Boeing posts $4 billion loss tied to problems with 787 jet

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

Boeing is reporting a fourth-quarter loss of $4.16 billion after taking a big charge against earnings to cover delays in delivering one of its jets to airline customers. The aircraft maker said Wednesday that it took a charge of $3.5 billion to cover additional delays related to production problems with its 787 jetliner and compensation for airlines that are still waiting to get their planes. The company also says the problems will add $2 billion in unusual production costs to the 787, double an earlier projection. Deliveries of new 787s have been halted since May 2021 because of flaws including gaps where panels of the carbon-composite fuselage are joined.