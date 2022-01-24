Kosovo tightens COVID measures for people entering country

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo has tightened COVID-19 measures for people coming into the country amid a surge in coronavirus infections. The Health Ministry said Monday that if people coming into Kosovo want to avoid quarantining for a week they should have three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or two doses plus a negative PCR test no older than 48 hours. The restrictions will remain in place until Feb. 4. The emergence of the omicron variant is believed to be responsible for the rise in infections. Kosovo’s move was criticized by neighboring residents in Albania and North Macedonia who held protests at border crossings on Monday.