CBS retools streaming service to better resemble TV network

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News says it is retooling its streaming service to better incorporate programs and personalities from the television network. The service debuts a new evening newscast on Monday, along with a series of prime-time programs that make use of work done on “60 Minutes,” “CBS Sunday Morning” and other shows. Anchor Norah O’Donnell is starting an interview program, and the “CBS Reports” banner is returning for a new documentary series. The changes auger a busy year of building for news-based streaming products, including the imminent launch of CNN+. CBS leaders say they want to better integrate their television, digital and local news products.