Hermes style has 1980s kick, Loewe goes conceptual in Paris

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Veteran menswear designer Veronique Nichanian delivered an atypical glam rock twist to her luxuriant wares for the Hermes collection shown at Paris Fashion Week. Nichanian has been at the helm of Hermes for an incredible 34 years and is an expert at letting the clothes do the talking. The show on Saturday had no far-flung concept, gimmick or muse because none was needed. Meanwhile, an off-kilter fun fare greeted guests at the Loewe show. They trod through sand and walked under 4,000 multicolored satin ribbons of different lengths to find their seats. Up-and-coming designer Louis Gabriel Nouchi used French writer Charles Baudelaire as the creative starting point for his LGN brand’s fall-winter collection.