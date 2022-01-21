US, Colorado reach proposed settlement in 2015 mine spill

By JAMES ANDERSON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado, the U.S. government and a gold mining company have agreed to resolve a longstanding dispute over who’s responsible for cleanup at a Superfund site that was established after a massive 2015 spill of hazardous mine waste. The spill in southwestern Colorado fouled rivers with a sickly yellow sheen in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Denver-based Sunnyside Gold Corp say that the proposed settlement announced Friday would direct $90 million to cleanup at the Bonita Peak Mining District Superfund site. A federal judge must approve the proposed settlement after a public comment period.