‘SNL’ comics Jost, Davidson buy Staten Island Ferry boat

By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” comics Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have purchased a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat with plans to turn it into New York’s hottest club. Jost and Davidson teamed up with comedy club owner Paul Italia on Wednesday’s winning for $280,100 bid for the John F. Kennedy. The 277-foot ferry shuttled commuters between Manhattan and Staten Island from 1965 until it was taken out of service last August. Italia says transforming the huge boat into an entertainment venue will cost millions of dollars and won’t happen anytime soon.