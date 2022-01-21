Russia hits all-time high of new infections, blames omicron

By DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Daily new coronavirus infections in Russia have reached an all-time high and authorities are blaming the highly contagious omicron variant, which they expect to soon dominate the country’s outbreak. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova on Friday noted “intensive spread of the omicron variant” and said the authorities “expect it to become the dominating” variant. The state coronavirus task force Golikova heads reported 49,513 new infections on Friday — the highest yet in the pandemic and over 10,000 more than a day ago. Record numbers of new cases were reported in Moscow and in St. Petersburg, where health officials on Friday limited elective outpatient care.