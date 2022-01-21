New step to curb tech giants’ power advanced by Senate panel

By MARCY GORDON

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has taken a new step toward reining in the market dominance of Big Tech. Bipartisan legislation advanced by a Senate panel would bar the dominant online platforms from favoring their own goods and services over those of rivals on the platforms. It could, for example, prevent Amazon from steering consumers to its own brands and away from competitors’ products on its giant e-commerce platform. The bill also could bring strictures for Google’s dominant search engine. The legislation won a 16-6 vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday and was sent on to the full Senate.