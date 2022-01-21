Giuliani associate gets year in prison in foreign donor case

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida man who helped Rudy Giuliani seek damaging information against Joe Biden in Ukraine has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison and fined $10,000 in an unrelated campaign finance case. Igor Fruman pleaded guilty in September to charges that he solicited a million dollars from a Russian entrepreneur to donate to Republicans in Nevada, Florida and other states. Prosecutors say it was as part of an effort to launch a recreational marijuana business. Fruman’s lawyers said he should face no incarceration because he has otherwise led a law-abiding life. Giuliani wasn’t charged in the case.