Slovenia’s president to set general election for April 24

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s president says parliamentary election in Slovenia will be held on April 24. The vote will test the popularity of right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa amid political divisions in the small European Union nation. President Borut Pahor said Thursday he will formally schedule the vote in early February. The April 24 choice is the earliest possible date envisaged by the election law. The election will pit Jansa’s Slovenian Democratic Party and its allies against a coalition of left-leaning groups that have promised to join forces against the populist leader with close ties to Hungary’s hardline Prime Minister Viktor Orban.