New vehicles to be rated on how they make drivers stay alert

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Two organizations that influence many Americans’ automobile buying decisions will begin rating vehicles on how well they track behavior of motorists who use partially automated driver-assist systems. Consumer Reports and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety say the ratings will factor into scores for new models starting this year. The new ratings come as the auto industry struggles with how to make sure drivers stay alert as the systems take on more driving functions and are offered in more models. Both groups say research shows drivers often rely too much on the systems, even though they cannot drive vehicles. Both organizations hope that automakers will respond with more robust monitoring systems.