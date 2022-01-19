Emerging talents in spotlight at hybrid Paris Fashion Week

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — A spattering of Paris Fashion Week menswear shows began in earnest this week for the fall-winter season as French government restrictions have seen many relegated to an online-only presence. Those brands which chose to maintain physical shows like AMI on Wednesday may not end up regretting it as they seem to be benefiting from a relative boost in coverage. The start of collections principally showcase emerging talents before the week leads to industry big hitters such as Dior, Louis Vuitton and Hermes. Tasteful and deceptively simple designs graced the Lemaire runway in a sublime collection. Cultural fusion and a melting-pot mentality were elemental for designer Anthony Alvarez as he staged his first on-calendar show for his fashion label Blue Marble.