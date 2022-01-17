Drone attack in Abu Dhabi claimed by Yemen’s rebels kills 3

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Emirati police say a suspected drone attack claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels may have sparked an explosion that engulfed three oil tankers in Abu Dhabi and another fire at an extension of Abu Dhabi International Airport that killed three people and wounded six. Abu Dhabi police identified the dead as two Indian nationals and one Pakistani. They didn’t identify the wounded; police said they suffered minor or moderate wounds. An investigation was underway. Abu Dhabi police did not immediately offer any suspects. Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthi rebels said they targeted the United Arab Emirates, without elaborating. The Iranian-backed Houthis have claimed several attacks that Emirati officials later denied took place.