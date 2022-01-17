Euro nations seek path between high inflation, weak growth

BRUSSELS (AP) — Eurogroup finance chiefs are engaged in a high-wire political balancing act prompted by conflicting economic forces: a weaker growth outlook and stronger inflation. Finance ministers from the 19 nations that use the shared euro currency are pledging continued budgetary stimulus for the economy amid headwinds caused by the omicron variant. At the same time, they are seeking to reassure voters by pledging vigilance over sharp price rises. The 19-nation euro zone faces a slowdown in economic growth this year after a solid recovery in 2021 from a severe coronavirus-induced recession two years ago.