Hong Kong bans transit flights from over 150 countries

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong International Airport says it will ban passengers from over 150 countries and territories from transiting in the city for a month, as it seeks to stem the transmission of the highly contagious omicron variant. Passengers who have stayed in over 150 places deemed high risk in the last 21 days, including the United States and Britain, will be banned from transiting in Hong Kong from Jan. 16 to Feb. 15. The ban comes as the city grapples with an omicron outbreak, with most of the cases traced to two crew members of Cathay Pacific who had broken isolation rules and dined at restaurants and bars in the city before testing positive.