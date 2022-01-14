Djokovic entangles sponsors in Australian Open vax uproar

By TALI ARBEL and KELVIN CHAN

Associated Press

A lot of people are angry at Novak Djokovic. And his sponsors may just wait it out. It’s unclear if the No. 1 seed can compete Monday in the Australian Open after Australian officials again revoked his visa over his lack of a COVID-19 vaccine. So far, there’s no sign sponsors like French automaker Peugeot, clothing brand Lacoste and Swiss watchmaker Hublot plan to drop him. Djokovic has his brash moments like smashing his racquet, which some brands may be gambling is a hit with fans. But there’s a line. Experts say sponsors have to determine whether an athlete acted illegally or immorally if they want to nix a contract over bad behavior.