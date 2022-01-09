Chicago’s COVID-19 fight with teachers hangs over a 2nd week

By SOPHIA TAREEN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Talks between Chicago school leaders and the teachers’ union have resumed amid a standoff over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety measures. The situation looms over the start of a second week of school after three days of canceled classes in the nation’s third-largest district. Chicago schools face the same pandemic issues as others nationwide, with a growing number of districts reverting to remote learning as infections explode during the omicron-fueled surge and sideline staff members. But the situation in union-friendly Chicago has been amplified in a labor dispute that’s familiar to families in the mostly low-income Black and Latino district who’ve seen several similar disruptions in the last few years.