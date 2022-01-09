Chicago fight with teachers union stretches into 2nd week

By SOPHIA TAREEN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago school leaders are canceling classes for a fourth day in the nation’s third-largest school district, taking the dispute with the teachers union over remote learning and COVID-19 protocols into another week. The announcement Sunday came as individual principals of some schools had already notified some parents that their children could not return to schools on Monday due to staffing shortages. Chicago schools face the same pandemic issues as others nationwide, with a growing number of districts reverting to remote learning as infections explode during the omicron-fueled surge and sideline staff. But the situation in union-friendly Chicago has been amplified in a labor dispute that’s familiar to families in the mostly low-income Black and Latino district.