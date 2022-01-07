White House highlights effort to cover winter heating bills

By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is distributing an additional $4.5 billion in funds to help low-income Americans cover heating costs during a second pandemic winter, with cold-weather states receiving the largest share. That’s according to a state-by-state breakdown of funds being distributed under the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The funding boost is part of last year’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday also announced commitments from seven major utility companies across the country to guarantee no shutoffs for customers seeking assistance and to identify and notify recipients eligible for government aid. The Associated Press obtained an advance copy of the state allocation breakdown.