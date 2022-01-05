Sweden creates agency to combat fake news ahead of election

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden has created an agency to combat disinformation as the country approaches a September general election. The mission of the Swedish Psychological Defense Agency is to “defend our open and democratic society and free opinions by identifying, analyzing and responding to inappropriate influences and other misleading information directed at Sweden or Swedish interests.” The agency started up Jan. 1 and it didn’t name any countries that it suspects of participating in disinformation campaigns. Sweden’s general election is scheduled for Sept. 11. France has a presidential election in April and the country set up an agency last year to combat foreign disinformation and fake news.