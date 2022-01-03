Man accused of orchestrating $4.2M COVID relief fraud scheme

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a South Florida man tried to obtain more than $4.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds by filing false loan applications. Court records show that 27-year-old Valesky Barosy made his first appearance last week in Fort Lauderdale federal court. He faces multiple charges and up to 132 years in prison. Prosecutors say Barosy submitted fraudulent loan applications on behalf of himself and his accomplices, seeking more than $4.2 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans. Investigators say they received about $2.1 million in loans. Officials Barosy say used the money to purchase a Lamborghini, expensive watches and designer clothing. Attorneys for Barosy didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.