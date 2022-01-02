Twitter bans personal Greene account for COVID-19 misinfo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter has banned the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy. That’s according to a statement Sunday from the company. The account for the Georgia Republican was permanently suspended under the “strike” system Twitter launched in March, which uses artificial intelligence to identify posts about the coronavirus that are misleading enough to cause harm to people. Two or three strikes earn a 12-hour account lock; four strikes prompt a weeklong suspension, and five or more strikes can get someone permanently removed from Twitter. The ban applies to Greene’s personal account, @mtgreenee, but does not affect her official Twitter account, @RepMTG.