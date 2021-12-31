Lawsuit seeks to block 2 geothermal power plants in Nevada

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists and tribal leaders are suing the U.S. government to try to block construction of two geothermal plants in northern Nevada’s high desert. They say Ormat Technologies’ project planned in the Dixie Meadows about 100 miles east of Reno will destroy a sacred hot springs and could push a rare toad to the brink of extinction. A judge has scheduled a hearing next week in federal court in Reno to consider their request for a restraining order to temporarily block initial construction scheduled to begin as early as Jan. 6. The natural springs are home to the Dixie Valley toad, which is found nowhere else in the world.