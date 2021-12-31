Airline trade group seeks delay in 5G communications launch

WASHINGTON (AP) — The airline industry is trying to delay next week’s scheduled rollout of 5G wireless service near dozens of major U.S. airports. An trade group called Airlines for America says the service could interfere with critical systems on planes, and it wants the issue studied further. The airlines say pilots won’t be able to use radio altimeters, which are devices that measure the height of planes above the ground, so they won’t be able to land at dozens of airports. The group says the new service will affect airports in the New York City area, Chicago, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles and San Francisco.