Officials: Vegas fireworks show will go on, 300,000 expected

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas isn’t canceling or scaling back plans for big New Year’s gatherings amid concerns about the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19. Regional public safety and elected leaders said Wednesday they expect more than 300,000 visitors in town for events including a New Year’s Eve fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip that was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. They said visitors should take responsibility for themselves. A Clark County commissioner noted if people are sick, they should stay home, and if they’re indoors they should wear a mask. Crowd restrictions will include bans on glass and metal containers, coolers, strollers, backpacks, purses and luggage.