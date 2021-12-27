Plane clips other aircraft at Florida airport; no injuries

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — The wingtip of a plane loaded with passengers clipped the auxiliary power unit of a parked empty aircraft nearby as it pushed back from the gate at a small Florida airport. Both planes at Punta Gorda Airport are owned by Allegiant Air, which said there were no injuries as the result of Monday’s accident. The 136 passengers and six crew members of the Springfield, Illinois-bound plane had to disembark, and the flight was canceled. Allegiant said in a statement that passengers had the option of getting on another flight or receiving a full refund. They also were given $250 per itinerary, as well as $150 vouchers.