Changes to Belarusian Constitution may extend leader’s rule

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ authorities have released a draft document proposing amendments to the country’s constitution that may allow authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko to further cement his grip on power after months of mass protests and remain in office until 2035. The proposed amendments are published on the president’s official website and the website of the state news agency Belta on Monday. The amendments bring back limits on presidential terms that had been abolished during Lukashenko’s tenure. They would allow a president only two five-year terms in office. But the restriction will only take effect once a “newly elected president” assumes office. That gives Lukashenko an opportunity to run for two more terms after his current term expires in 2025.