NLRB to review order blocking Nissan plant small union vote

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal labor board is reviewing a decision by one of its regional officials to deny a union from trying to organize fewer than 100 employees at the Nissan assembly plant in Tennessee. A 3-2 decision Tuesday by the National Labor Relations Board ordered a review of the June ruling that prevented a vote of 87 tool and die technicians at Nissan’s Smyrna plant. The board now has a Democratic majority under President Joe Biden. The regional official had ruled that the only appropriate unionized group through the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers campaign would represent about 4,300 plantwide production and maintenance workers. The union didn’t pursue the larger vote.