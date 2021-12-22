EU takes aim at Poland amid fears for bloc’s legal order

By LORNE COOK and VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is launching legal action against Poland over recent decisions by one of the country’s top courts which have raised troubling questions about the 27-nation bloc’s legal order. Poland’s constitutional court ruled in October that Polish laws have supremacy over those of the EU in areas where they conflict. When countries join the EU, they must bring their laws into line with the bloc’s regulations. The European Court of Justice is the supreme arbiter of those rules. The EU commission says that two constitutional tribunal decisions this year amounted to “expressly challenging the primacy of EU law.” The commission also raised doubts about the Polish court’s legitimacy. Poland has two months to reply.