UK court recognizes Guaidó but Venezuela gold case rolls on

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled that Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó should be recognized as the nation’s interim president in a case that will determine who controls almost $2 billion of gold held by the Bank of England. The court unanimously agreed Monday that British courts must honor the U.K.’s recognition of Guaidó as interim president. The question is central to the case because Guaidó and President Nicolás Maduro have named separate boards to oversee Venezuela’s central bank and both have laid claim to the gold. But the case is not over. The Supreme Court sent it back to a lower court to decide whether the Guaidó board has any legal standing after Venezuela’s Supreme Tribunal of Justice declared Guaidó’s appointments unconstitutional.