Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major step to fight climate change, the Biden administration is raising vehicle mileage standards to significantly reduce emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases. A final rule being issued Monday would raise mileage standards starting in the 2023 model year, reaching a projected industry-wide target of 40 miles per gallon by 2026. The mileage rules are the most ambitious tailpipe pollution standards ever set for passenger cars and light trucks. Mileage goals set by the Trump administration would achieve only 32 miles-per-gallon in 2026. The move comes a day after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin delivered a potentially fatal blow to Biden’s $2 trillion social and environmental policy bill, jeopardizing Democrats’ agenda and infuriating the White House.